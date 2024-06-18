Red Wing man sentenced in 2023 overdose death of minor

Jun. 18—RED WING — A 46-year-old Red Wing man was sentenced in the overdose death of a teenager in 2023.

Deshawn Lee Smith pleaded guilty earlier this year to second-degree manslaughter and selling drugs to a minor, both felonies. District Judge Tori Stewart dismissed a felony third-degree murder charge and two felony charges relating to the possession and selling of drugs.

Smith was ordered to serve one year in the Goodhue County jail. Two consecutive five-year prison sentences were stayed, which means Smith will not serve time in prison as long as he complies with certain conditions.

According to the criminal complaint, the Red Wing Police Department responded to a medical emergency on Jan. 10, 2023, that a teenager was not breathing and his lips were purple. The autopsy for the minor listed "toxic effects of fentanyl" as his cause of death.

On Aug. 1, 2022, the minor overdosed and had to be flown to Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys. He also overdosed at school on Oct. 6, 2022.

The minor had previously talked with law enforcement in February and October 2022 about purchasing drugs out of the Maple Hills Apartment in Red Wing from other teenagers who were around 14, one of which went to Red Wing High School.

Following a surveillance operation in October 2022, law enforcement identified Smith as being involved in the trafficking.

After the minor's death, law enforcement learned from three male minors that Smith had employed them to sell blue M30 pills out of his Red Wing apartment and a room out of the Parkway Motel on the 3000 block of U.S. Highway 61.

Police found 21 pills that field tested positive for fentanyl in a motel room registered to Smith.

Police were called to the minor's home around 12:01 a.m. Jan. 10, 2023, after his parents found out that someone had sold him "vapes." After the police left, the teen male went to bed around 4 a.m. and was found having overdosed by his father around 9 a.m.

Law enforcement found several pills in the boy's room that they suspect contained fentanyl.

