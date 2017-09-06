Red Sox star Pedroia says why such a fuss over sign stealing

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia flips the ball to Xander Bogaerts after fielding a ground ball single by Toronto Blue Jays' Darwin Barney during the second inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia says he doesn't think he did anything wrong when he tried to steal signs from the New York Yankees.

The 34-year-old Pedroia said Wednesday that he's been doing that in baseball since junior high school.

Pedroia and several teammates were accused of using an Apple Watch to relay signals of opposing catchers. Baseball has no rules against stealing signs, but doesn't allow the use of technology in the endeavor.

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that the AL East-leading Red Sox admitted to Major League Baseball that they used the watch to relay the signals to Boston players. The allegations were levied by the Yankees to MLB.

Pedroia says players know that stealing signs is part of the game and doesn't understand why there's been such a fuss.

Red Sox manager John Farrell says baseball is investigating the claim and has no idea how long it will take.