Red Sox Savagely Mock Yankees In World Series Locker Room Celebration

As the Boston Red Sox celebrated their convincing World Series championship victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the locker room on Sunday, they also mocked a team that wasn’t even there.

Not surprisingly, that team was their bitter full-time rival, the New York Yankees.

Watch below as the champagne-soaked Red Sox belt out a sloppy version of Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York.”

Remember, the game was in Los Angeles, thousands of miles away from both Boston and New York. But the Yankees apparently are never far from the Red Sox’s mind, especially after the teams exchanged some Sinatra trolling earlier in the postseason.

The New York Post noted that Aaron Judge played “New York, New York” as he exited Fenway Park following his mammoth home run in the Yankees’ Game 2 victory over the Red Sox during their American League Division Series. Then the Sox retaliated by playing the song ― also a tradition on the loudspeaker after Yankee home games ― when they eliminated the Yankees in New York.

Sometimes revenge is best-served off-key.