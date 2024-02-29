Late Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield's wife dies five months after his death

The family of Stacy Wakefield is enduring their "unimaginable" loss just five months after the death of her husband, former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield.

The Red Sox announced on Feb. 28 that Stacy Wakefield has died, releasing a statement by the Wakefield family. The couple is survived by their two children, Brianna and Trevor.

Sending love to the Wakefield family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eFxDsPjoT9 — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 28, 2024

“It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts," the family said. "She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses. The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken."

The statement did not disclose her cause of death. She was 53, according to The Associated Press.

"Sending love to the Wakefield family ❤️" the Red Sox wrote on X.

Her death comes just months after Tim Wakefield, a knuckleball pitcher who was an integral part of World Series titles in 2004 and 2007 for the Red Sox, died at 57.

Stacy & Tim Wakefield (Scott Eisen / Getty Images)

“We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come," the family said. "We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life."

The couple was known for their philanthropic work, including their efforts with the Jimmy Fund, which runs fund-raising events and programs to benefit Boston's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The family also thanked Stacy's doctors and care team as well as those who sent well wishes to the family during the past several months.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com