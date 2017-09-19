Red Sox form continues with win over Orioles

Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi singles in the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Xander Bogaerts and Blake Swihart scored on the play. Boston won 10-8 in 11 innings. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run single in the 11th inning, Mookie Betts had four RBIs and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-8 Monday night for their ninth win in 12 games.

Xander Bogaerts homered and scored three runs for the Red Sox, who maintained their three-game lead over the second-place Yankees in the AL East and reduced to four their magic number for clinching a playoff berth.

Boston erased a five-run deficit with a six-run fifth inning and needed 10 pitchers to beat a skidding Orioles team that has now lost 10 of 12.

The Red Sox posted their major league-leading 14th win in extra innings against three losses.

Matt Barnes (7-3) pitched the 10th and Carson Smith got his first save. Miguel Castro (3-2) took the loss.

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia left in the fourth inning after being struck in the face by a foul ball he chopped off the plate. He bruised his nose and was listed as day to day. Earlier this year at Camden Yards, Pedroia's knee was injured on a late slide by Manny Machado.

YANKEES 2, TWINS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 44th home run and Aroldis Chapman pitched out of big trouble in the eighth inning as the Yankees edged Minnesota to increase their AL wild-card lead.

New York won the opener of a three-game series that could serve as a preview to the AL wild-card matchup in two weeks.

The Yankees trail AL East-leading Boston by three games, and hold a five-game edge over the Twins for league's top wild card with 12 to play.

Chapman replaced a wild Dellin Betances with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth. The left-hander struck out three-time batting champion Joe Mauer and retired Byron Buxton on a fly, then closed for his 19th save.

Judge homered in the first off Ervin Santana (15-8). David Robertson (9-2) retired all four hitters he faced, improving to 5-0 since the Yankees reacquired him from the Chicago White Sox in July.

MARLINS 13, METS 1

MIAMI (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit his 55th homer — and his first in nine days — while driving in four runs to help Miami beat the Mets.

Batting third for the first time this year, Stanton hit a three-run line drive into the home run sculpture at Marlins Park in the fourth inning against Matt Harvey (5-6). With that, the MLB home run leader ended a drought of 29 at-bats without one.

Stanton's homer total is the highest since Ryan Howard hit 58 in 2006. Stanton added a run-scoring single in Miami's seven-run fifth.

The Marlins, back home after a trip extended by three games due to Hurricane Irma, won for only the fourth time in the past 21 games.

Dan Straily (10-9) gave up one run in five innings and struck out eight.

PADRES 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit a three-run home run in his first game back from Triple-A and Austin Hedges also connected for the San Diego Padres, who beat NL wild card leader Arizona.

Renfroe drove a 1-1 pitch from lefty Patrick Corbin to straightaway center field with two outs in the first, his 11th. He was demoted to Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 18 to work on his hitting.

Corbin (14-13) retired the first two batters before allowing Wil Myers' double that bounced over the fence in left-center. The pitcher then walked Yangervis Solarte before Renfroe connected.

Hedges homered to left-center on a 3-1 pitch with one out in the second, his 18th.

The Diamondbacks closed the gap in the third with RBI singles by David Peralta and J.D. Martinez off Luis Perdomo (8-10).

Brad Hand pitched the ninth for his 19th save.

PHILLIES 4, DODGERS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Altherr became the first big leaguer to hit a grand slam off Clayton Kershaw, leading Philadelphia over NL West-leading Los Angeles.

Kershaw (17-4) fell to 3-5 in his career against the Phillies.

Nick Pivetta (6-10) rebounded from a shaky start. Chris Taylor led off the game with an inside-the-park homer and Justin Turner followed with a drive over the wall.

Curtis Granderson homered in the ninth before Hector Neris got his 22nd save.

Former Phillies star Chase Utley went 0 for 2, striking out twice. He drew a standing ovation before his first at-bat and loud cheers throughout the evening.

BREWERS 3, PIRATES 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brent Suter pitched five efficient innings, Ryan Braun homered and Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.