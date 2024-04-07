Red-shoed theft suspect wanted in daytime truck burglary in Northeast El Paso
El Paso police are trying to identify a man who was wearing red shoes suspected in a daytime vehicle burglary in the driveway of a home in a Northeast neighborhood.
The unsolved case is Crime Stoppers of El Paso's Crime of the Week.
Crime: Couple wanted in El Paso business burglary rash in Cielo Vista area
The burglary occurred about 11:30 a.m. on March 27 when a man walked up to a parked truck, opened a door on the driver's side and stole various items worth about $600, including a wallet and an unspecified electronic vehicle accessory, Crime Stoppers said. The burglary was recorded on camera.
The truck was burglarized while parked in the driveway of a home in the 5300 block of Marcillus Avenue in the Milagro Hills neighborhood near Rushing Road and Dyer Street.
The burglar had a large build and had a dark beard and mustache. He had on a black baseball cap with a white letter "B," glasses and black headphones. He wore a black shirt, a black jacket, dark pants and red high-top shoes.
Violent crime: Man seriously wounded, 2 wanted in West Side bar stabbing
Anyone with any information on the identity of car burglar may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at www.cselpaso.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward if information leads to an arrest.
This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Red-shoed theft suspect sought in Northeast El Paso vehicle burglary