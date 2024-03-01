Red River High School math teacher resigns within one week of alcohol incident

Mar. 1—GRAND FORKS — Less than one week after he was reported to be under the influence of alcohol while working, Brent Lloyd resigned from his position as a mathematics teacher at Red River High School.

According to Lloyd's disciplinary file, which the Herald obtained from the school district, the teacher seemed "off" on the morning of Feb. 12.

Principal Kristopher Arason met with Lloyd and asked if he was OK. Lloyd answered that he probably should've stayed home, because he'd been sick, Arason's incident report said.

However, Arason noticed that the teacher smelled of alcohol. After Lloyd agreed to take a breathalyzer test, a Grand Forks police officer was brought in to administer it. The test was positive and showed a BAC of 0.137. North Dakota's legal limit is 0.08.

In his own report, Griffin Gillespie, HR director, wrote that Lloyd said he hadn't drank alcohol since October but decided to drink the previous night because it was the day of the Super Bowl.

"He stated that he stopped drinking after the show that was on after the Super Bowl, but wasn't sure how much he had consumed throughout the night," Gillespie's report said.

Gillespie told Lloyd his actions were a violation of the school's drug and alcohol free workplace policy. This wasn't Lloyd's first violation of the policy, the report said, though any prior violations were not included in the disciplinary file provided to the Herald.

Lloyd was put on administrative leave pending further investigation, the report said. Six days later, on Feb. 18, Lloyd turned in his resignation letter.

In the letter, Lloyd resigned from his teaching and coaching positions. He expressed appreciation to staff and administration and wrote that he would miss them, but would especially miss his students, who he referred to as awesome.

"You will never know the loss I feel with this resignation," Lloyd ends his letter.

Dr. Terry Brenner, superintendent of schools, issued a memorandum on Monday, Feb. 26, about Lloyd's resignation. Brenner writes that the administrative recommendation was to accept Lloyd's resignation and waive any liquidated damages.