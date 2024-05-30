Red River forecast to crest over minor flood stages near Oslo

May 29—GRAND FORKS — The portion of the Red River in Oslo, Minnesota, is anticipated to cross into minor flood stage soon, but isn't expected to get much higher than that, according to a National Weather Service meteorologist.

"It's probably going to barely scrape around that minor flood stage area, and then it's going to start falling off again," meteorologist Austin Perroux told the Herald.

The minor flood stage begins at 18 feet in Fargo and 28 feet in Grand Forks, according to the National Water Prediction Service. Fargo already crested at just above 22 feet, and Grand Forks is expected to crest just over 27 feet.

"The water has to enter the system — the Red River Basin," Perroux said. "Once it does that, wherever it falls, it begins to flow down through what its typical path is, which is south to north. Once that water crests — that's kind of the max point where that water is moving through the system — it should start falling, because now the water is moving away from that point."

Northern portions of the Red River Main Stem will continue to rise, but as of Wednesday afternoon, May 29, Oslo is the only area expected to cross into flood stage, which occurs at 26 feet.

"The points north of it, at Drayton and Pembina, are going to continue to rise, but they shouldn't hit flood stage," Perroux said.

There is rain expected later this week and early next week, which may cause the river to rise again, but any increases in flood risk really depend on where the heaviest rain falls, he said.

As a result of recent rains and rising river levels, the Greenway of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks issued a statement Tuesday, May 28, notifying residents that docks and most of the lower trails in the Greenway are closed until further notice.

"For the safety of you and the emergency responders who perform water rescues, please respect the closures and use an alternate route," the statement said.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office also released a statement Tuesday advising residents to be careful around the river during this time.