Red Lobster closes more than 80 locations across US — including this Sacramento-area spot

Amid a possible bankruptcy, Red Lobster is closing more than 80 locations across the United States — including a Sacramento-area restaurant.

A total of eight Red Lobster locations in California were listed as “closed” on the company’s website as of Tuesday.

They included Red Lobster at 1400 Howe Ave. in Sacramento.

The seafood chain was considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as it looked to restructure its debts, Bloomberg News reported in April.

The Sacramento Bee reached out to Red Lobster for comment, but the company had not responded as of midday Tuesday.

While the restaurant chain has not confirmed whether the closures are a part of bankruptcy proceedings, some locations have listed kitchen equipment for auction via an online restaurant liquidator, TAGeX Brands.

According to the TAGeX website, auctions are currently live and will end on Thursday. Winners of the auctions will be granted the “entire contents of the Red Lobster location they bid on,” the site said.

Which Red Lobster restaurants are closed in California?

Red Lobster has a total of 38 locations in California.

The following Red Lobster locations were listed as closed, as of Tuesday:

2010 Business Lane, Chico

39401 Fremont Blvd., Fremont

9345 Monte Vista, Montclair

1345 Dana Drive, Redding

6440 Redwood Drive, Rohnert Park

1400 Howe Ave., Sacramento

8330 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego

21233 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance

Which Red Lobster locations are open in Sacramento area?

Red Lobster at 6231 Sunrise Blvd. in Citrus Heights was still open as of Tuesday.

The restaurant operates from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, closing at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

