Red Lobster in Bossier City permanently closes. Where is the nearest location?

Red Lobster in Bossier City, Louisiana has officially closed its doors, May 13, 2024.

Red Lobster has officially closed its doors in Bossier City.

This was part of an abrupt closure to more than a dozen restaurants across the United States.

On Monday, May 13, Red Lobster posted on their door a sign that stated, "this location is closed."

The sign continued to state that Red Lobster looks forward to serving its customers at another location in the future.

But, what about the cheddar bay biscuits? Where can you find the nearest Red Lobster?

According to the Red Lobster website, the nearest locations include:

Texarkana, Texas- 78 miles from Shreveport

Monroe, Louisiana- 98 miles from Shreveport

Two other area locations, Longview and Tyler, Texas were also part of the closing.

