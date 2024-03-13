Red-light cameras catch violators. Here’s why the city of Raleigh is ending its program.

Raleigh is ending a decades-old program aimed at improving traffic safety.

After more than 20 years, the city is about to eliminate its red-light camera program. There are 25 Raleigh intersections with cameras, capturing about 40,000 red-light violations a year.

City staff is recommending the city not renew its contract with Conduent, the operator of the city’s camera systems, on April 8. The program is one of the last in the state.

A lack of support for these program in the N.C. General Assembly and lawsuits in other municipalities factored into the decision.

“Most red-light camera programs in North Carolina, including the first program in Charlotte, Cary’s program, and most recently Greenville’s program have all been shuttered in part due to third-party litigation,” Jed Niffenegger, the city’s traffic engineer, wrote in a memo to the Raleigh City Council.

Brian Ceccarelli, a self-described “red-light robber” sued the town of Cary, arguing that the time given yellow lights was too short, The News & Observer previously reported. He runs a website that seeks people to challenge red-light camera programs like Raleigh’s.

Raleigh taking new approach to intersection safety

Raleigh is also taking a new approach to intersection safety called Vision Zero to emphasize system-wide change instead of one-off interventions that affect behaviors at individual intersections.

However, the city still wants to make improvements at the intersections that currently have red-light cameras. Reflective backplates, a border on traffic signals to make them stand out, were installed on red-light-camera intersection signals in late 2023.

Those backplates are “an effective countermeasure to reduce total crashes at an intersection by approximately 15%,” said Sean Driskill, the city’s Vision Zero program manager.

Raleigh also hired a firm to review the red-light camera intersections in late 2023 and submitted multiple safety improvements to the N.C. Department of Transportation this month. The city will find out in the next three months if it gets picked for state funding.

The city doesn’t make money from the program. Fines cover the cost of the program, with any extra revenue going to the Wake County Public School System. In the last five years, the program has generated $1.3 million for WCPSS.

Where are Raleigh’s red-light cameras?

There are 25 red light camera locations throughout the city. They were picked based on the locations’ history of crashes involving drivers running red lights.

Southbound Dawson Street at Morgan Street

Westbound Edenton Street at Wilmington Street

Northbound Morgan Street at Harrington Street

Northbound McDowell Street at Morgan Street

Eastbound New Bern Avenue at Tarboro Street

Westbound Martin Luther King Boulevard at Blount Street

Westbound Martin Luther King Boulevard at Rock Quarry Road

Eastbound Martin Luther King Boulevard at State Street

Southbound Wilmington Street at Chapanoke Road

Westbound New Bern Avenue at Interstate-440 westbound ramps

Eastbound New Bern Avenue at I-440 Eastbound Ramps

Northbound New Hope Road at Corporation Parkway

Northbound Gorman Avenue at Thistledown Drive

Southbound Edward Mills Road at John Humphries Wynd

Eastbound Lynn Road at Hilburn Drive

Southbound Six Forks Road at Rowan Street

Eastbound New Hope Church Road at Brentwood Road

Northbound Six Fords Road at Dartmouth Road

Westbound Millbrook Road at Old Wake Forest Road

Northbound Triangle Town Boulevard at Town Drive

Southbound Forestville Road at US 401 Louisburg

Southbound Lead Mine Road at Sawmill Road

Northbound Green Road at Calvary Drive

Northbound Capital Boulevard at Buffaloe Road

Northbound Capital Boulevard at Highwoods Boulevard