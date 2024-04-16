Red Land Cotton Recalls Quilts and Shams Due to Laceration Hazard

Alabama-based home textiles and apparel maker Red Land Cotton has recalled its classic quilts and quilted shams due to a laceration hazard.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), pieces of broken needles were found inside some quilts and quilted shams. The agency said there were three reports of consumers getting stuck by a sharp needle from inside the product, breaking the skin on at least one person.

The recall includes Red Land’s classic quilts in white, natural, ticking stripe, blue and gray in all bed sizes. Classic quilted euro shams in white, natural and ticking stripe, as well as king and standard shams in white, natural, blue, gray and ticking stripe are also included. And baby quilts in white, natural and charcoal ticking print are also recalled.

The recalled items were sold in the Red Land Cotton store in Moulton, Alabama, as well as online at redlandcotton.com and amazon.com from May 2023 to February 2024 for between $75 and $310.

Red Land Cotton’s products are made in America, with quilt manufacturing based in Waco, Texas. Red Land Cotton sources its cotton from owner Mark Yeager’s family farm in North Alabama.

The CPSC advises consumers to immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Red Land Cotton at 877-478-3467 or info@redlandcotton.com to receive a replacement product or refund. Consumers also can visit www.redlandcotton.com/pages/voluntary-quilt-recall for instructions on how to participate in the recall. Those filing a claim will be asked to provide proof of purchase in the form of photos of the recalled products, purchase receipts or some other form of payment documentation.

Red Land Cotton told the CPSC that it has notified all known consumers who purchased the recalled products.