Red Lake Tribal Police issue Amber Alert for 3-year-old boy and 36-year-old woman

The Red Lake Nation's tribal police Friday night issued an Amber Alert for an abducted 3-year-old boy and a 36-year-old woman bearing the same name.

According to a series of statements issued by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension:

"The Red Lake Tribal Police Department is searching for abducted 3-year-old male Ethan Stately. Ethan is Native American, with brown eyes and brown hair.

"Police are also looking for Jennifer Marie Stately, a 36-year-old Native American female, in connection with this abduction. Jennifer is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

"Jennifer Stately was last seen driving a 2012 black Chevrolet Equinox with a Red Lake Tribal license number 33509. If you have any information regarding Ethan Stately or Jennifer Stately, call the Red Lake Tribal Police Department at 218-679-3313 or 911."

The vehicle was last seen earlier today in Red Lake, about 250 miles northwest of the Twin Cities, according to a dispatcher at the Red Lake Tribal Police Department Friday evening. Authorities had been searching since around 3 p.m. but did not know where the vehicle was headed. They asked anyone who sees the suspect to call the police as soon as possible.