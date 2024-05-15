Red Lake Nation College's Mitchell Johnson Jr. pursues studies in history

May 14—As graduation season arrives each year, the Pioneer features one graduate from each college and high school in the coverage area. Associate's graduate Mitchell Johnson Jr. is this year's featured graduate from Red Lake Nation College, which will host its commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 17, at the college.

The Pioneer provided Johnson with a series of questions to answer:

Why did you choose to attend Red Lake Nation College?

I chose to attend RLNC because the school is based in the Red Lake Ojibwe language and culture. I also chose to attend RLNC because it provided me with an opportunity to attend college on my traditional homeland, the Red Lake Nation.

You're currently studying history at Bemidji State University. What piqued your interest?

My father has always had an interest and appreciation for history and would expose me to history early on in my life. From then on, my interest in the subject has continued to grow substantially and I hope to teach history classes one day.

Have you had a favorite class?

My favorite class while attending RLNC would have been the Ojibwe language class.

What activities have you participated in?

I was a part of the RLNC President's Club of Excellence and was given the opportunity to represent RLNC in Washington D.C., at the American Indian Higher Education Consortium in 2023.

I was also fortunate enough to be a part of the Red Lake Nation College Ojibwe language team and was able to participate in an Ojibwe language competition held in Bemidji in 2022.

What are your plans after graduation?

I am currently attending school at Bemidji State University and am working toward a bachelor's degree in history with a minor in Ojibwe. After receiving my degree, I plan to continue on to get my master's degree in history.

I am also working as an adjunct instructor teaching Ojibwe at RLNC and hope to continue teaching both history and Ojibwe in the future.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Achieving the academic honor of Valedictorian for the RLNC graduating class of 2024 and being able to maintain a GPA of 4.0 while attending RLNC.

Who is your greatest mentor?

My mother is my greatest mentor.

What do you enjoy doing in your spare time?

I enjoy spending time with my wife, Jillian, and our cat, Charles. I also enjoy playing and listening to music in my spare time.