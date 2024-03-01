Red Lake man sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for sexual abuse

Feb. 29—MINNEAPOLIS — A Red Lake man has been sentenced to 83 months in prison followed by seven years of supervised release for sexually abusing a minor in 2022 in Red Lake Nation.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, on Aug. 27, 2022, 63-year-old Ronald Royce Pearson was visiting a home in Red Lake Nation. While there, Pearson "engaged in a sexual act with a minor," the release said.

On Sept. 6, 2023, Pearson pled guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of sexual abuse of a minor. He was sentenced on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Red Lake Police Department and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.