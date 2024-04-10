Red Lake man sentenced for April 2023 assault at Seven Clans Casino

Apr. 9—MINNEAPOLIS — A Red Lake man has been sentenced to 46 months in prison as a habitual offender followed by three years of supervised release for violently assaulting another individual.

Shawn Rene Lussier, 55, pleaded guilty on Nov. 7, 2023, for an incident that took place the evening of April 9, 2023, where he physically assaulted another person in a hotel room at the Seven Clans Casino on the Red Lake Nation by repeatedly punching and kicking them.

The assault caused serious bodily injury to the victim, including a bloody lip, a one-inch laceration to the scalp that required stitches and left a scar, and other body bruises.

Lussier also caused more than $450 in property damage to the hotel room during the assault.

He has several previous convictions for domestic violence involving domestic assaults committed on separate occasions between May 2017 and December 2021, as well as various alcohol-related offenses.

Lussier was sentenced Tuesday, April 9, in U.S. District Court by Judge Michael J. Davis on one count of domestic assault by a habitual offender.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.