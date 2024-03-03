Red Flag Warning Issued for extreme fire risk

Mar. 3—ROCHESTER — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties in southeast and south-central Minnesota effective from noonr to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 3, from 12:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m. due to extreme fire risk conditions.

Affected counties include Blue Earth, Dodge, Faribault, Freeborn, Houston, Martin, Mower, Fillmore, Olmsted, Steele, Waseca, Watonwan, and Winona.

A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under the predicted weather conditions, including low relative humidity and gusty winds. Residents should not burn in those counties where a Red Flag Warning is in effect and should check any recent burning they may have done to ensure the fire is completely out. The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits for large vegetative debris burning during the Red Flag Warning, and campfires are discouraged.

"Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions," said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist.

Red Flag Warnings are evolving situations. Visit the

National Weather Service

, (

weather.gov

) for updates.

For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the

statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page

of the DNR website (

mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions

). To receive email updates on current wildfire risk and open burning restrictions in Minnesota text "FIRE" to 66468.