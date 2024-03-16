Red flag warning issued for extreme fire risk

Mar. 16—The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for 41 counties in central and southern Minnesota effective 1 p.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. due to extreme fire risk conditions.

Affected counties include Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Cottonwood, Dakota, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Pipestone, Pope, Ramsey, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Rock, Scott, Sibley, Stearns, Steele, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, Waseca, Watonwan, Wright and Yellow Medicine.

A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under the predicted weather conditions, including very dry conditions, low relative humidity and strong wind. Residents should not burn in those counties where a Red Flag Warning is in effect and should check any recent burning they may have done to ensure the fire is completely out.

The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits for large vegetative debris burning during the Red Flag Warning, and campfires are discouraged.

"When fire risk is this high, it's important to be careful with anything could spark a wildfire," said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist.

Red Flag Warnings are evolving situations. Visit the National Weather Service, (weather.gov) for updates.

For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions).