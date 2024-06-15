Red flag warning issued for Coconino County

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a red flag warning for Coconino County that runs through 8 p.m. June 17.

The weather service has issued the red flag warning through Monday because of strong winds and low humidity.

The weather service expected winds from the southwest at 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph and humidity as low as 7%.

Any fires that start would have the potential to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them, the weather service warned.

When is wildfire season in Arizona

A defined wildfire season doesn't really exist anymore in Arizona.

As the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management puts it: "Fires can happen year-round. We stress the importance of prevention. We all need to work together to reduce wildfire risk across our great state."

In 2021, about 500,000 acres burned in wildfires in Arizona; 2020 saw even more with more than 900,000 acres.

Tiffany Davila, a public affairs officer with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, said the entire idea of "wildfire season" isn't really even relevant in the Southwest anymore.

“We've been saying for years that we don't have a season anymore. We can have a wildfire start any day of the year in Arizona," Davila said. "That's why we prepare all year round and push our prevention messaging 365 days per year because we don't want to get complacent."

What should I do during a red flag warning?

The weather service advises:

If you are allowed to burn in your area, all burn barrels must be covered with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than three-quarters of an inch.

Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire.

Extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it.

Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire and quickly spread.

