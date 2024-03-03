Red Cross volunteers install smoke alarms to save lives on West Side

CHICAGO — Volunteers with the American Red Cross walked the blocks of the Austin neighborhood to help save lives.

The goal is to install upwards of 250 smoke alarms in homes for free in one day.

During the month of March, The American Red Cross is looking to put 50,000 smoke detectors in homes across the country, pointing out that so far, the ‘Sound the Alarm’ program, has saved 33 people in Illinois.

Michael Green volunteered with his mom — it’s a moment to show human instinct to help.

“I like it because you’re making a difference, it’s something to do why not? And you’re helping people,” Green said.

Of the 65,000 disasters the Red Cross responds to in a year, most are home fires.

Connie Esparza, with the America Red Cross highlights the importance of reminding people to test their alarms.

“We try our hardest that we are constantly reminding people to test those alarms and practice an escape plan, especially if there’s children so they know what the ringing of the alarm means and how to get out of the home safely,” Esparza said.

On this day, Helen Saxon was able to get her non-working detector replaced.

“It’s very important, especially because most of them are volunteers that are doing it. And so when people will volunteer their time to come and ensure your safety, then that makes a big difference a real big difference” Saxon said.

You can receive your own free smoke detectors or volunteer: https://www.redcross.org/local/illinois/about-us/our-work/home-fire-campaign.html

