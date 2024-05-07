Red Cross seeks disaster action team volunteers

DENVER (KDVR) — Recent high winds and dry temperatures are posing a risk to homeowners across Colorado.

The American Red Cross is on standby as the response to wildfires and other natural disasters continues to climb. Josh Egbert, communications manager for the American Red Cross, said the need for more volunteers never stops.

“We have seen a number of multibillion-dollar disasters increase 85% over the last decade or so,” Egbert said.

He said the Denver metro area is home to about 1,200 volunteers.

“We can’t do what we do without the power of volunteers. They are the lifeline of the American Red Cross,” Egbert said. “Last year alone, over 170 local volunteers deployed nationally to places like Hawaii, California and Washington for wildfires, floods other kinds of natural disasters.”

Homes burn as the Marshall Fire rips through a development in Superior, Colo. on Dec. 30, 2021,

Making up 90% of the Red Cross workforce, Egbert said there’s now a critical need for local disaster action team volunteers.

“Those volunteers go out to home fires, to wildfires and provide comfort, care, food, clothing, lodging, things like that,” Egbert said. “We also have shelter volunteers that help run the shelters or evacuation centers if we were to set one up.”

With wildfire season considered year-round, the American Red Cross said it is important to have an emergency kit, make an evacuation plan and stay informed. Those interested in volunteering can visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

“They care about their community,” Egbert said. “They care about giving back, but ultimately, they care about people, and they care about making sure they’re safe.”

