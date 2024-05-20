Red Cross seeks to build blood supply before busy summer season

The following American Red Cross blood drives are scheduled in Crawford County over the next couple of weeks:

Thursday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Bucyrus Public Library, 200 E. Mansfield St., Bucyrus

May 31, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Bucyrus Community Hospital, 629 N. Sandusky St., Bucyrus

June 4, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Bucyrus Moose Lodge 669, 216 E. Mansfield St., Bucyrus

June 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Hord Family Farm, 911 Ohio 98, Bucyrus

June 6, 1-6 p.m., Community Christian Church, 6195 Ohio 19, Galion

Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

The Red Cross has teamed with Tetris, creators of the video game, to celebrate its 40th anniversary and build the blood supply for patients in need. All who give May 20-June 9 will get a Tetri + Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last, plus be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to New York to meet Tetris creator, Alexey Pajitnov.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Red Cross seeks donors for upcoming blood drives