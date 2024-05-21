Red Cross seeks to build blood supply before busy summer season

Late May signals the beginning of a busy time for celebrations and summer holidays. The American Red Cross asks donors to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now before calendars start to fill up. Donors of all blood types — especially those giving type O blood and donors giving platelets — are vital to people counting on blood products for critical medical procedures.

The following blood drives are currently scheduled in Richland County over the next couple of weeks:

Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Richland Mall RSMO, 2209 Richland Mall, Ontario

May 28, noon to 5 p.m., Berean Baptist Church, 2145 Middle Bellville Road, Mansfield

May 29, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dairy Queen, 309 Ashland Road, Mansfield

May 29, noon to 6 p.m., Richland Mall RSMO, 2209 Richland Mall, Ontario

May 30, 2 to 7 p.m., Community Building, 21555 Pealer Mill Road, Butler

May 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Richland Mall RSMO, 2209 Richland Mall, Ontario

May 31, 2 to 7 p.m., Richland Mall RSMO, 2209 Richland Mall, Ontario

June 4, noon to 6 p.m., Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 48 Church St., Bellville

June 5, noon. to 6 p.m., Richland Mall RSMO, 2209 Richland Mall, Ontario

June 6, 1 to 7 p.m., Mohican Wood Products, 20460 Nunda, Butler

June 7, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Richland Mall RSMO, 2209 Richland Mall, Ontario

June 8, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1951 Middle-Bellville Road, Mansfield

Every single donation can help keep the blood supply as stable as possible during a busy time of year when many regular donors may be unable to give. Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

The Red Cross has teamed up with Tetris, creators of the iconic, best-selling video game, to celebrate their 40th anniversary and build the blood supply for patients in need. In commemoration, all who come to give May 20-June 9 will get an exclusive Tetri + Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to New York to meet Tetris creator, Alexey Pajitnov.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Red Cross seeks donors for upcoming blood drives