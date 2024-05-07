Red Cross: Safe transport of Rafah's disabled, elderly still unclear

While the Israeli army is advancing into the southern Gaza Stip city of Rafah, it is still unclear how the most vulnerable people in the densely populated area can be brought to safety, the Red Cross says.

"Questions such as how to safely transport the disabled, the elderly, and the sick, and where such a large population can move and reside safely with basic needs met, remain unanswered," the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Tuesday.

Many in Rafah have already been displaced several times since the war began in October. "Many residents are in a weakened state and at elevated risk of dying from common infections or diseases," the ICRC warned.

The Israeli army has advanced into parts of Rafah, fuelling fears of a serious military offensive.