Red Cross releases response update for Oklahoma tornadoes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The American Red Cross has released an update regarding its response to Oklahoma’s recent tornadoes.

According to the Red Cross, as of Monday, May 13, the nonprofit has:

Assisted more than 1,450 households with disaster-related needs

Served 27,000 meals and snacks; more than half of those were served in Osage and Washington counties from May 1-11

Provided nearly 200 overnight shelter stays

Distributed almost 7,800 relief items

Assessed damage at more than 1,100 homes throughout impacted areas of Oklahoma; 260 were either destroyed or suffered major damage.

Trained Red Cross disaster workers are still working at shelters at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska, but the shelter at Crossway First Baptist Church in Sulphur closed on Monday at 10 a.m.

LOCAL NEWS: Red Cross response update: Oklahoma tornadoes

Officials say power is mostly restored and mobile feeding ended on Friday in Bartlesville and Saturday in Barnsdall. Mobile emergency supply has also ended but the Red Cross will continue to work with local officials in case the need arises again.

Recovery Information

The Red Cross says they are teaming up with their partners with Oklahoma Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) to open multiagency resource centers. This brings public agencies and nonprofits together to provide a “one-stop shop” for help and recovery resources.

Resource centers will be opening at the Ardmore Heritage Hall in Ardmore on Wednesday, May 15, and the Love County Fairgrounds in Marietta on Thursday, May 16. Anyone impacted by the storms are encouraged to visit a multiagency resource center.

The nonprofit is also broadening its community outreach to help more people in need. Financial assistance is available for those who need help recovering and whose main residences were severely damaged or destroyed. A mobile unit will be open in Sulphur May 13, 14 and 15 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. to help those who qualify, located at 2705 W Broadway Ave., Sulphur, OK.

Tips to stay safe

The Red Cross has released some tips to stay safe and avoid getting hurt while cleaning help after a tornado.

To help avoid injury:

Do not enter damaged buildings.

If the building you are in has been damaged, exit with extreme care and stay out. Look around for things that might fall or dangerous debris. Do not use matches or lighters inside. If you smell gas or see spills that could be flammable, leave immediately.

Watch out for exposed nails and broken glass.

Stay clear of fallen power lines or broken utility lines.

How to clean up safely:

Be careful during clean-up. Wear thick-soled shoes, long pants and work gloves to reduce injuries.

Children should not take part in disaster cleanup work.

If power is out, use flashlights or battery-powered lanterns to reduce fire risk.

Be aware of carbon monoxide poisoning. Do not use gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, basement, garage, tent or camper — or even outside near an open window. Carbon monoxide can’t be seen or smelled, but it can kill you fast. If you start to feel sick, dizzy or weak, get to fresh air right away — do not delay.

Don’t forget to take care of yourself:

It’s normal to have a lot of bad feelings, stress, or anxiety.

Eat healthy food and get enough sleep to help you deal with stress.

You can contact the national SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline for free if you need to talk to someone. Call 1-800-985-5990.

How you can help

Those interested in helping can offer shelter and support to those impacted. Officials say financial donations are the fastest way to help those in need and allows for the Red Cross to provide shelter, food, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other kinds of assistance. To make a donation, visit redcross.org/donate or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation for disaster relief.

The Red Cross does not take donated goods, but works with local groups that do. You can call 211 to be connected with a local social service agency that will take those kinds of donations.

LOCAL NEWS: Landspout touches down in the Oklahoma panhandle

Financial Assistance

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, the American Red Cross is offering financial assistance for those who need help recovering and whose primary residences were destroyed or sustained eligible structural damage.” says the Red Cross.

This kind of assistance is based on damage. To be eligible, households can submit an application for the program and meet the following requirements:

Their pre-disaster primary residence (renter or homeowner) is in a confirmed disaster-impacted geographic area. Their head of household is able to provide proof of identity and residence. Their primary residence is assessed to be destroyed or has suffered significant structural damage that requires extensive repairs. A residence that is destroyed is one that is a total loss or with damage so severe that repairs are not feasible.

To learn more about the Red Cross, visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.