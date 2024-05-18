Red Cross hosts Taste on the River in East Moline

The American Red Cross will host the 28th annual A Taste on the River Thursday, June 20 at 6 p.m. at Bend XPO in East Moline. Tickets and table sponsorships can be purchased online. Single admission tickets are $50 each and sponsorships, including eight tickets each, begin at $500.

(American Red Cross)

Enjoy a night of sampling culinary creations from top local chefs, enjoying live music, bidding on exciting live and silent auctions and connecting with friends at this beloved community event, which brings people together in support of the Red Cross.



“A Taste on the River is a longstanding tradition in the Quad Cities – bringing together people to support the mission of the Red Cross in a fun way,” said Trish Burnett, executive director of the Red Cross Quad Cities and West Central Illinois chapter. “It is an opportunity to help friends and neighbors here in our community when they experience a disaster including home fires, tornados or flooding. We are grateful for everyone who is part of this event and supports the work of the Red Cross.”

(American Red Cross)

Funds raised at A Taste on the River help deliver critical humanitarian services to the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois chapter every day. These services include providing vital resources in times of disaster, installing smoke alarms to make local homes safe, supplying over 40% of the blood needed for patients, and supporting local veterans, service members and their families.





Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.