Red Cross assisting Tri-Cities families displaced after apartment fire on Easter weekend

Up to two dozen Tri-Citians have been displaced after an apartment fire on Friday.

Kennewick Fire Department crews responded to an alarm from an automated sprinkler system at the Kent Manor Apartments, in the 1000 block of W. 5th Ave., around 3 p.m. on Friday.

The fire started in the kitchen of a fourth floor apartment, and while it was quickly put out, other units around it were impacted by water from the building’s automated sprinkler system, according to a news release from the department.

Kennewick fire was on the scene within five minutes and reported that the fire alarm was ringing residents were evacuating.

Firefighters worked to stop the flow of the automatic sprinklers and investigated to ensure the fire hadn’t spread into walls or attics.

The apartment where the fire started was damaged by water from the sprinklers, as well as the apartments below it. The fire department had to cut power to the building while they worked to remove the water.

Many of the residents speak Pashto and had been fasting in observance of Ramadan, according to the news release.

The American Red Cross of Central and Southeastern Washington is assisting up to two dozen residents whose apartments were impacted. They’ll help the residents with temporary housing and other needs until their homes are safe to return to.

The Red Cross provides assistance through a disaster relief fund. Anyone wishing to help can donate through their website.

The Kennewick Fire Department was assisted by the Kennewick Police Department, Benton County Fire District 1 and the Pasco Fire Department.

The Kennewick Fire Department wants to remind the community that cooking is the leading cause of house fires and house fire injuries. They recommend staying by the stove and not leaving cooking food unattended, as well as turning pot handles toward the back of the stove and keeping a pan lid or baking sheet nearby for cover in case a pan catches fire.