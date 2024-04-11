Red Cross assisting storm victims

Apr. 11—CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The severe storm system that affected our area on April 2 has caused widespread damage across the Central Appalachia Region of the American Red Cross including parts of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. The Red Cross in coordination with County Emergency Managers are providing disaster relief services.

So far, the Red Cross has assisted nearly 50 families impacted by this severe weather. If you experienced severe damage to your home, please call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

During a disaster, the American Red Cross provides safe shelter, food, emergency relief supplies, emotional support, health services and recovery assistance to those in need.