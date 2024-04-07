Red carpet arrival: Iowa women arrive at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland for NCAA championship game
Red carpet arrival: Iowa women arrive at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland for NCAA championship game
Red carpet arrival: Iowa women arrive at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland for NCAA championship game
Iowa and UConn face off in the Final Four round of March Madness this Friday.
Follow along as we track all the action between Iowa and South Carolina in the NCAA title game.
Tennessee hired Kim Caldwell as their next women's basketball coach. Caldwell previously coached at Marshall and Division II Glenville State.
Iowa and South Carolina face off in the grand finale of the women's NCAA tournament this Sunday.
Shane Bieber and Spencer Strider both have damaged elbows. It's not a good time to be a pitcher right now.
Story sustained the injury on a dive to stop a ground ball hit by Mike Trout.
See what all the fuss is about with this ultra-affordable kit.
Thus far they have interviewed folks like Irene Solaiman, head of global policy at Hugging Face, Sarah Kreps, professor of government at Cornell, and Heidy Khlaaf, safety engineering director at Trail of Bits. Don't forget that the Equity crew run interviews often in addition to our regular programming which comes out Monday (a weekly kick-off show), Wednesday (our startups-focused news rundown), and Friday (our roundtable discussion of the biggest news from the week).
More than 16,000 shoppers say this flattering denim has a five-star fit and feel.
April 7 marks six months since Hamas unleashed a deadly and unprecedented attack on Israel, which subsequently declared war against the militant group. Here's where the conflict stands.
These fur fighters leaves those annoying sticky refills in the dust. Use a special promo code at checkout to score it on sale.
Tesla is introducing a robotaxi on August 8, Elon Musk has announced on X a few hours after Reuters published a report that the automaker is scrapping its plans to produce a low-cost EV.
The New York Red Bulls withdrew their teams from an MLS youth tournament following two incidents of players receiving racial abuse from opponents.
Tesla has scrapped plans to make an affordable electric vehicle (EV), according to Reuters. CEO Elon Musk said as recently as January that he was “optimistic” the low-cost EV would arrive in the second half of 2025.
This universally flattering lippie will look great on any wearer — get it while it's marked down and still in stock!
Embiid's return to the Philadelphia 76ers' lineup came at an avoidable cost.
"It was a pretty traumatic experience," one woman says of her delivery.
Californians waking up to the news that an earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale rattled buildings and nerves in New Jersey and across much of the East Coast Friday morning, but caused no reported damage, could be forgiven for reacting with a shug.
Burns said Thursday that his horizon is aimed at pursuing a pro hoops career. But the exchange with reporters about NFL interest didn’t come without at least a tiny hitch in his answer.
In this podcast, we review the 2025 Volvo EX30 on ice, a pair of Lexus products and analyze this week's top car news.