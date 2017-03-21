Red Aluminum iPhone 7, 7 Plus Now Available

Well, that didn’t take long. Just hours after the teaser for Apple’s Red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus was leaked online, the new handsets are now displayed on the Cupertino giant’s online store.

Apple just launched its rumored Red color variant for its current iPhones. The tech giant updated its online store early Tuesday to showcase its new products. As expected, part of the lineup of new devices from Samsung’s biggest rival are the Red iPhones. Based on the photos Apple furnished on its online store, the Red variants still sport the white front panel surrounding the display. However, the back is a different story since it’s been painted with red aluminum finish.

Aside from being the first ever iPhones to sport a Red back panel, the new handsets are considered Special Edition models for they serve a special purpose. Apple noted on its site that every purchase of the Red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus contribute to the Global Fund that is used to support HIV/AIDS programs. This is because Apple has partnered with AIDS charity Product RED. In fact, the former has supported the latter for the last 10 years. The Red iPhone 7 with 4.7-inch display starts at $749, while the Red iPhone 7 Plus with 5.5-inch display starts at $869.

“The introduction of this special edition iPhone in a gorgeous red finish is our biggest (PRODUCT)RED offering to date in celebration of our partnership with (RED), and we can’t wait to get it into customers’ hands," Apple CEO Tim Cook was quoted as saying by The Verge.

Apple is also promoting its iPhone Upgrade Program on the product page for the new color variant iPhones. The tech giant is advising consumers to check if they are eligible for a new device under the program that enables everyone to get a new iPhone yearly. For those who are eligible to upgrade under this program, they can now avail the Red iPhone 7 for as low as $36.58 per month. They can also choose the larger variant, which is valued at $41.58 per month.

The new color options will officially be up for grabs worldwide starting on March 24, Friday.

