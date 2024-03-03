Recycling drop-off sites could be returning to Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The door may not be closed on recycling becoming an option in Jefferson Parish.

Previously Councilmember Jennifer Van Vrancken spoke about the need for it in the area.

“We have heard from a number of constituents funny enough who are very passionate about recycling. Trash that if it is not recycled, winds up in our environment. All of these things are important too and part of a progressive community,” said Vrancken.

This is where REALCYCLE comes into play. Since the cancellation of recycling on the Westbank, the company is hoping to make it a reliable option for residents again.

“We are also working with Jefferson Parish to try to provide a free community drop-off similar to the situation we have here. We’ve had about 80 sign-ups from Jefferson Parish alone. We anticipate that to continue to grow,” said REALCYCLE Director of Community Engagement Rynnie Morehead.

On an average day, Realcycle collects roughly 3,000 pounds of recyclables such as glass, food waste, aluminum and cardboard. Even though officials say only 30% of people in the parish recycle, Morehead explains how they have seen growth.

“The more we can educate people that we have a process that takes their materials to have another life instead of going to the landfill, the more people are getting involved, the more they have faith in the service,” said Morehead.

He says it’s truly worth it and leaves an environmental impact.

“Take the time to separate your items and come see us at the farmers market. You can drop it off for free or you can sign up for our residential services online and we can come pick it up from your home as well,” said Morehead.

Parish leaders plan to look at several recycling options, though any proposal needs approval from the council.

