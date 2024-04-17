What can be recycled? Here's your guide to what you can and can't throw in your bin.

TechCrunch

For decades, building material companies have shredded old newspapers to create cellulose insulation. People have increasingly turned to e-commerce, and the amount of cardboard boxes has crept steadily upward. Cardboard would seem like a perfect, paper-based solution to the insulation industry’s short supply, except there’s one problem: Corrugated boxes are riddled with contaminants like plastic tape, shipping labels and even metal staples.