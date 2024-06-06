Recreational weed Q&A: In the world of state-legal marijuana, cash is king

Whether you're waiting with bated breath, shaking your head or shrugging your shoulders, Ohio recreational marijuana sales are expected to begin soon for adults who are 21 and older.

Here are some things to know ahead of this change in Ohio's economy and society.

When can I buy recreational cannabis in Ohio?

Division of Cannabis Control spokesman Jamie Crawford said there is currently no set date for when recreational marijuana sales will kick off and that different businesses will begin these sales at different times.

Existing medical cannabis operators can apply for dual medical-recreational licenses starting Friday. Crawford said some businesses will open sooner than others if they immediately provide a plan to comply with state laws and regulations.

"Everything is contingent on how quickly the state can turn around those licenses," said Jason Erkes, spokesman for Cresco Labs and Sunnyside dispensaries. "But whenever it is, we'll be ready to go for the product to hit the stores, and the stores will be ready to welcome new consumers into the doors."

Kate Ols, executive vice president of the Midwest and New England regions for Acreage Holdings, said she expects recreational sales at Acreage’s The Botanist dispensaries to begin in mid- to late June.

How much recreational marijuana can I have?

Adults 21 and older can possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis and 15 grams of extracts or edibles.

What do I need to bring with me to buy recreational marijuana?

Customers will need to bring an ID to purchase recreational marijuana. It's illegal for dispensaries to sell to anyone under 21.

For payment, cash is king. This is because federal banking regulations open banks and credit card companies up to legal liability for accepting payment for cannabis.

Some dispensaries in the state accept debit cards for cashless ATM transactions, which also require a fee. The use of debit cards for marijuana has proven a contentious topic, with Mastercard last year instructing banks not to allow cannabis purchases, according to The New York Times.

Customers who don't bring cash can take money out of on-site ATMs for a fee. At The Botanist, another option is to provide your bank account information for an automated clearing house (ACH) payment with no fee, Ols said.

The Citizen's dispensaries in Canton and Lorain also process ACH transactions, said Pete Nischt, vice president of communications and compliance at Klutch Cannabis, The Citizen's parent company.

"It's more convenient for consumers, it's legal, it's compliant and it's kind of an added precaution in helping a store mitigate the amount of money that it has to keep on hand," he said.

Can my employer bar me from using recreational cannabis?

Yes. Employers can still ban marijuana use and drug test employees for it.

How is law enforcement cracking down on people driving while high?

It's still illegal to drive under the influence of marijuana, and passengers can't smoke or vape in the vehicle. The state's OVI laws apply to anyone who violates those rules.

Law enforcement can conduct multiple tests to determine if a driver is under the influence of cannabis, according to Dominy Law Firm. Field test results can signal to the officer whether they should arrest the driver.

Police typically conduct a blood or urine test for drugs and alcohol after an arrest.

Under Ohio law, presumed impaired driving equates to "at least 2 nanograms of marijuana in your blood or at least 10 nanograms of marijuana per milliliter of your urine," according to The Farrish Law Firm.

What types of recreational marijuana products can I buy at dispensaries in Ohio?

At first, Ohio’s dual-licensed marijuana businesses will sell the same types of products they currently offer in the medical market.

That means there won't be pre-rolls or concentrates with more than 70% THC for sale right away. Those could appear on shelves starting around September, provided the law doesn't change. As passed by voters, it increased the THC cap for extracts to 90% and lifted a ban on combustion, or burning cannabis with a flame.

Products available now include:

Flower and concentrates for vaporization.

Concentrate-filled vape cartridges.

Edibles.

Drinks.

Topical creams.

Lotions.

Patches.

Available non-plant-based accessories at numerous Ohio dispensaries include vaporizers for flower and concentrates, vape batteries and cartridges that can be filled with concentrates, and grinders for breaking up flower.

How much will recreational marijuana cost in Ohio?

Depending on the product type and if there is a deal in place, prices for some dispensary products can be as low as $10 pre-tax. They can also be hundreds of dollars.

Buckeye Relief CEO Andy Rayburn said flower could be more expensive in the short-term until growers can increase supply around the state. But he expects the cost of edibles and vape cartridges to stay roughly the same.

"The price for legal medical marijuana products has come down drastically in the last 2½ years," Rayburn said.

While prices are generally lower in other states, such as Michigan, it is illegal for customers to transport marijuana across state lines.

What are the taxes on recreational marijuana?

Ohio will impose a 10% excise tax on recreational marijuana. That's in addition to the 5.75% state sales tax on tangible goods.

Additional, local taxes vary by county, and in some parts of the state, there is a transit authority tax, according to the Ohio Department of Taxation.

Where does my tax money go when I buy recreational marijuana?

Revenue from the 10% excise tax goes to four pots of money:

A social equity and jobs program geared toward people who were disproportionately affected by marijuana prohibition. (36%)

Municipalities with dispensaries. (36%)

Substance abuse and addiction fund. (25%)

Administrative costs. (3%)

What if I'm a medical marijuana patient?

Crawford said the Division of Cannabis Control proposed rules that would require dispensaries to accommodate patients and caregivers, which could mean setting aside products or having dedicated hours for them. Licensees would also have to ensure there's enough inventory for patients.

Medical marijuana patients won't be subject to the 10% excise tax.

Will I start seeing marijuana billboards everywhere like in Michigan and some other states?

This is unlikely. Crawford said rules for marijuana advertising need to be finalized, but they will be similar to the advertising rules in the state’s medical cannabis program.

Currently, Crawford said, “any advertisements with a high likelihood of reaching persons under the age of 18 are prohibited.”

