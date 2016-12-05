Recreational Pot May Not Be Legal In Maine After All

Adults in Maine may have to wait longer than expected before they can use recreational marijuana legally. Voters approved Question 1 by more than 4,000 votes on Election Day, but the state called for an official recount on Monday, according to reports. The recount was backed by opponents of the legal recreational use measure after unofficial results showed Question 1 was only supported by one percent of voters.

Recreational cannabis was approved by 381,692 votes while 377,619 people disapproved the new law, Maine’s Secretary of State Office said. With adult use of legal marijuana being such a serious issue in Maine, opponents have been looking to ensure exact figures are completely accurate.

The recount will mark the first time Maine has ever had to issue a statewide recount of every single ballot. The recount is expected to cost up to $500,000 and could take a month or longer to complete. Maine State Police will have to secure padlocked and sealed ballot boxes from 503 towns across Maine and transport them to the capital Augusta for recounting, according to state officials. The recount could lead to additional costs in his office to cover overtime for employees, Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said in a statement.

Gov. Paul LePage, who has been publically against legalizing marijuana since before medical cannabis laws passed in 2009, has already said he would delay the state's recreational legalization process following the Election Day results. Shortly after the election, LePage said he would be taking up the issue with president-elect Donald Trump to find out if the incoming administration would enforce federal laws prohibiting legal marijuana use. However, if Trump decides to keep cannabis laws at the state level, LePage said he would accept the law.

If the recount still shows a majority of voters favored legalizing marijuana, then adults 21 and up will be allowed to possess as much as 2.5 ounces of cannabis and grow up to six plants. State officials would have up to nine months to create regulations for the recreational law, following which recreational dispensaries and social clubs would be able to open for business.

Maine was one of three states to pass recreational marijuana laws on Election Day along with California, Massachusetts and Nevada.

