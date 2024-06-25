Recreational marijuana shops would be excluded from opening in Massillon historic district

Massillon City Council is considering legislation that would permit recreational marijuana businesses to operate in designated districts.

MASSILLON – City Council members got their first chance Monday to discuss a recreational marijuana proposal that aims to set districts for businesses wanting to operate, as well as establishing some hefty operational fees.

The city is considering setting a provisional or startup fee per dispensary at $50,000, with a $50,000 operations license due a year later, according to Development Director Ted Herncane. A license renewal would cost $100,000 every two years after that.

Budding biz? Massillon City Council ready to consider marijuana districts, where shops can open

Setting higher fees would likely eliminate shoddy or hodgepodge marijuana operators that apply to set up shop in Massillon, Herncane said during council's work session Monday night.

One city councilman said excessive fees might not be the fair to all who want to apply for a business license.

"Small businesses don't always start out with a lot of capital, and high fees could shut some people out," said Eric Ray, D-Ward 2.

City Councilman Eric Ray

In 2023, voters in Ohio approved an initiative to regulate and legalize recreational marijuana ― Issue 2, which allows adults 21 and older to possess, grow and use it for recreational purposes.

Massillon electors approved the legalization with 57% of the vote, or 5,683 in favor, to 43% against, or 4,214 votes.

Herncane said the city's plan is to set marijuana operators a mile apart per state law and position them solely in B-1, B-2 and B-3 business districts.

"We're probably looking at three or four (total) in the city," he said.

Councilwoman Jill Creamer, D-Ward 4, said she would prefer two recreational marijuana businesses in the city but could be swayed toward a higher number.

"If you can show me a (sizable) city map of our business districts, I could go with three," she said.

Massillon officials to consider pair of marijuana proposals

Two city proposals are on the table regarding marijuana. One is to authorize the recreational aspect as an official use in Massillon — falling in line with the state issue — while the other assigns areas where marijuana businesses can open.

Massillon's historic district, which runs from about Tremont Avenue SE north to North Avenue NE and over to First Street NW to Third Street NE, is excluded in the legislation from having marijuana operations.

If passed by City Council, some areas where businesses would be allowed are Towne Plaza, Massillon Marketplace and the old Kmart plaza, which is now anchored by Space Shop Self Storage.

The state has said recreational marijuana businesses are not to be located near facilities frequented by youth, such as schools, parks, playgrounds, churches and daycare centers.

Council is in line to consider the marijuana proposals on first reading at next week's regular meeting.

More discussion is planned.

A public hearing to discuss the marijuana issue in Massillon has been set for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5 in the council chamber at City Hall, 2 James Duncan Plaza SE.

Reach Steven at steven.grazier@indeonline.com. On X: @sgrazierINDE

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Recreational marijuana proposal introduced to Massillon City Council