Recovery time on Fort Myers Beach: Planned returns of Santini Plaza, resorts, Red Coconut

The Red Coconut replacement will be a far cry from the original Fort Myers Beach RV and mobile home park if what's proposed comes to fruition.

Up to about 15 stories of condo living are planned by Fort Myers-based Seagate Development Group as part of about 140 housing units on about 10 acres acquired last year for an island record $52 million from the Myers family.

Here's what to know on that and your questions about the status of Santini Plaza and other coastal haunts ready to open or needing more time to redevelop after Hurricane Ian's Sept. 28, 2022 destruction.

What is Red Coconut on Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach, Florida?

Centered around 3001 Estero Blvd., the land, with more than 250 recreational vehicle and mobile home sites, was previously purchased in 1984 for $2.88 million. On sands once owned by the Koreshans, it became an RV park built by Dr. Virgil Voorhis in 1925 and served as Estero Island's first post office and voting precinct.

In the Know previously reported that the campground attracted the likes of Thomas Edison, Henry Ford and Charles Lindbergh and was among the earliest commercial establishments constructed on the Beach. Exchanging hands over the decades, it fell under the Catholic Church umbrella at one point through a 1969 acquisition by the Pallottine Center for Apostolic Causes for $700,000, records show, with the initial thought that retiring priests could stay there.

What are largest of the structures slated for Red Coconut land on FMB?

Two condominium buildings would total 137 units with architecturally varying heights of 9, 10, 14 and 15 stories above parking in a wedding cake design. An initial two or so stories would front Estero Boulevard, according to Seagate.

What is wedding cake design, and where did the concept emerge?

Wedding-cake style is an informal reference to buildings with distinct tiers, according to Curbed magazine, which focuses on architecture and related topics. New York City's 1916 Zoning Resolution gave rise to the concept on this continent after skyscrapers kept blocking out more and more sunlight.

With their Art Deco vibe, the Empire State Building, the Chrysler Building and 30 Rockefeller Plaza are considered among the most famous examples.

What else is slated for the 10-acre compound in Lee County, Florida?

A two-story over parking private 29,000-square-foot Gulf-front beach club, four bay-front single-family homes east of Donora Boulevard, a private pedestrian overpass, a public 7,500-square-foot restaurant and three acres of public access would be among the amenities and what's included.

The open space features a beach facility, access to Matanzas Pass with a place for bicycle parking, a park along Estero Boulevard that includes bike racks and sitting areas and a walking path connecting the green areas.

How does high-rise project compare in density to the Red Coconut?

The plan represents a 45% decrease in the allowable units per acre compared to what was previously allowed on the Red Coconut site, according to Seagate. Under the current plan, the units per acre would decrease from 27 to 15, but the number of stories would be higher than what had been allowed by the town before the hurricane. In this case, about a dozen more.

What's next for the Red Coconut endeavor in Southwest Florida?

Seagate plans a community gathering on an undetermined date for the unnamed compound, with permitting a year away or more, and construction completion somewhere near the end of the decade. It's already received town approval for a temporary sign to go with a sales trailer although pricing hasn't been decided.

In the Know: Temporary sign approved to go with sales trailer on Red Coconut site, according to public records research.

What does former owner Fran Myers think of the future Red Coconut?

In the Know asked former owner Fran Myers, who met with Seagate's operators in May, about the plans that include preserving 240 feet of beach view corridor that she and her late husband, Tom, had enjoyed.

"The large beach view corridor and acres they gave for public park space was more than what's required of them and even more than I hoped for," Myers said Friday. "After several meetings with Matt Price, his dad, Bill, and James Nulf, I believe they are falling in love with the Red Coconut, too."

Fran Myers was honored as Grande Dame during a ceremony at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theater in Fort Myers on Thursday, April 18, 2024. The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Pace Center for Girls.

After previous overtures, what led to the Myers sale of Red Coconut?

"It was a bittersweet sale as my husband died right after Hurricane Ian, and he loved the park very much," said Myers, 86. "Yes, we talked a lot about whether or not we should sell the park after we turned 80, but the folks at the park ― most of whom had been coming for a lifetime ― begged us not to do that. Plus, many of our family members worked there. Over the years, we had so many offers to purchase the property, but Tom always said no. After the storm there was no choice. It was devastated and basically gone.

"Matt Simmons was involved with us over the years through his company, Maxwell, Hendry & Simmons. Tom Jr. called him, the family went for a meeting, and officially brought Matt on board. He was very familiar already with the park and its background. Tom had already passed so family did what we knew Tom would have done. (Matt) very quietly put it out there. Many buyers came forward. Actually, when Matt Price and Seagate came forward, I pretty much knew if we could work out details, they were the ones. They are a family operation with high values."

How often does former owner Fran Myers visit the Red Coconut site?

"Yes, I am 86 but I have been blessed with good health and have maintained an active lifestyle," said Myers, who was recently honored as part of the annual Grande Dames Tea. "I visit the property about once a week and sit on Tom’s memorial bench and look out over the waves and realize the wonderful life Tom and I and our extended family have been given. We were married more than 65 years. We have four generations here. My mom lived to 96 right there at Red Coconut. My sister is here and in good health, and we have a total of 22 family members here."

The Red Coconut RV Park property is seen on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. The almost 10 acre property sold for $52 million recently. The Park was destroyed in Hurricane Ian last year.

How does the proposed project fit in with Estero Island, Florida's future?

"Seagate being the right buyer was validated in the plan they released, and Fran should be credited for recognizing and prioritizing that over other options that might have personally benefitted her more," said Simmons, noting, for example, significantly fewer units per acre. "The Town wants to pull units off the direct beachfront, and they've managed to accomplish that, too. There are more than three acres of parks, a public restaurant and a laundry list of other thoughtful design elements that show they're really trying to be thoughtful about getting it right.

"I can assure you that the majority of buyers had plans in mind that were much more intense. But that speaks to why they were chosen. It was important to find the right buyer who understood the island, would incorporate feedback and would develop responsibly. (I) was also glad that Seagate gave Fran a first look at the proposal last week. We met with them last week and they answered any questions Fran had. They didn't have to do that, but they chose to because they knew that would be the right way to do it. Again, that speaks to how they do business."

Your question about devastated Santini Plaza and shops on FM Beach

"Enjoy reading your stuff," reader Jim Farley said. "What's up with the Beach Theater on Fort Myers Beach (and) Santini Plaza?"

In the Know: Some shops at Fort Myers Beach's Santini Plaza are targeting a return by autumn.

What's the timeline for the return of Santini Plaza in Fort Myers Beach?

While a restaurant goes through permitting at the nearby old cinema, look for the return of the first Santini Plaza shops to begin as soon as October, according to Carrie Smith, owner of Leanis Casual and Swimwear, an island staple for more than 42 years there that's also aiming for that autumn month.

"Each business build out and permit is a bit different in needs," said Smith, a Santini sparkplug who was ushering in the return of her dressing rooms last week and providing regular Facebook updates.

At the time same, Shop Local Productions, which is behind a half-dozen or so Southwest Florida farmer markets, wants to return to Santini by November with its weekly Thursday offering of produce, crafts and other items.

In the Know: Some shops at Fort Myers Beach's Santini Plaza are targeting a return by autumn.

What else is gearing up on Fort Myers Beach's south side with a debut?

Joining the return of the 7-Eleven, CVS Pharmacy and others, the 39-unit Tropical Sands Resort, 7785 Estero, was gearing up Saturday to officially take in guests for the first time since Ian's devastation of the Old Florida-style low-rise across the street from the beach. The return of several nearby accommodations remains uncertain, a few still nearly untouched, as town officials concerned with safety continue to discuss how to address those.

Upon checking Friday at Tropical Sands, a one-week stay for a two-bedroom, two-bath with a June 8 arrival could be had for $1,600 including taxes and fees. Also operated by RAL Resorts, the 20-unit Bel-Air Beach Club, 780 Estero, has returned as well.

In the Know: Island Towers and Kahlua Beach Club, next to each other on Estero Boulevard, are working toward returning after Hurricane Ian's devastation.

What's latest on FM Beach's Island Towers Resort and next door to it?

North of Tropical Sands, the Island Towers Resort Board of Directors was scheduled to meet this afternoon to discuss interior design options for the six-floor beachfront destination as it works on its redo of 4900 Estero Blvd. that is targeting a completion by the end of the year. Working through 100-degree heat indexes, air conditioning, electrical and roof crews have converged on the scene, with a lot of that expected to be wrapped up this month for the 39-unit complex. The concrete work was continuing with the framing of first floor lanais just starting.

Next door at the 27-unit Kahlua Beach Club, the shoring work was completed in May with permit in hand and more ground to cover as the temporary power was to be clicked on by Friday. Reroofing of the five-floor edifice is scheduled to begin as soon as July but no later than August.

In the Know: Island Towers and Kahlua Beach Club, next to each other on Estero Boulevard, are working toward returning after Hurricane Ian's devastation.

What's replacing the tent as part of Beach Baptist's recovery?

Another mile north, Connecticut Street's Beach Baptist moved forward with plans to sell more than half of its three-plus acres to help pay for construction of a new church as part of a move involving an Atlanta developer that The News-Press previously reported. No updated plans have been submitted to permitting yet. Pastor Shawn Critser said everyone who voted in his congregation supported it although he conceded during last weekend's sermon that one "no" vote came in well after all ballots were counted: "Work's already started. Architects are busy. Lawyers are busy."

Gathering in a tent since the hurricane, the church moves into temporary quarters Sunday after this past week's arrival of a trio of trailers "combined for a 2,000-square-foot worship space." he said. "Let me just tell you. This is going to feel a lot more normal having walls, a ceiling and roof and all that kind of stuff. (These) are old trailers. They were an old FPL training facility so it's a wide open space, with bathrooms."

Your questions are many on the entities recovering from Hurricane Ian, with today just being a small sampling of non-stop activity. We'll keep hitting away at them in future columns.

Based at the Naples Daily News, Columnist Phil Fernandez (pfernandez@gannett.com) grew up in Southwest Florida and has led Pulitzer Prize-winning efforts. He writes In the Know, one of USA TODAY Network's most read local news columns in the state.

