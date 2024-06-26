Recounts continue to confirm election night results

Codington County Auditor Brenda Hanten told county commissioners Tuesday that recounts continue to confirm voting machine tabulations collected on primary election night.

The Codington County courthouse is located at 14 1st Ave SE in Watertown.

Hanten said recounts in the county’s District 2 commissioner and state’s attorney races as well as the District 4 state senate have not changed the numbers. A recount in the District 5 state representative race is also scheduled. All the races were Republican primaries.

Incumbent Fred Deutsch edged Stephanie Sauder 242-200 in Codington, but overall District 4 results currently have Sauder leading 1,868 to 1,804.

Tyler McElhany defeated incumbent Charlie Waterman 207-201 for the county’s District 2 commission seat, and Alison Bakken edged incumbent Rebecca Reeves Morlock 1,379 to 1,336 in the state’s attorney race.

In District 5, which only includes Codington County and elects two representatives, Matt Roby led with 1,838 votes, Josephine Garcia collected 1,098 and incumbent Byron Callies had 1,077. The upcoming recount involves Garcia and Callies.

Codington County approved application for grant

The commissioners unanimously approved having Chairman Randy Schweer apply for a U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance grant that could be worth up to $1 million. The grant is titled the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Site-Based Program for fiscal year 2024.

Sara Foust, director of the county’s Community Services, brought the grant application before the commissioners. She said the grant is designed to address substance abuse in the legal system. It would provide help in several areas with no-cost training and technical assistance.

BJA is part of the U.S. Justice Department.

What's going on at the jail?

Inmate numbers at the county’s detention center continue to average less than 50 per night, according to Sheriff Brad Howell’s monthly report. May’s average was about 46 inmates compared to 47 in April and about 43 in March.

The numbers relate to the county’s price increase for housing out-of-county inmates. Prior to March 1, 2024, the county was charging neighboring counties $95 per day for each inmate sent to the Codington County Detention Center (CCDC). A cost evaluation done by Howell determined the county’s cost of housing any inmate was $130 per night, and on March 1 that charge went into effect for out-of-county inmates.

The result was immediately seen in the dollar amount the county collected for out-of-county inmates. February’s total was approximately $18,800. In March it was slightly less than $4,600 and May’s total was $5,395.

In other Sheriff Office’s numbers for May, the department handled 571 cases and calls, reported 10 traffic accidents to state officials, served 67 warrants and 255 civil papers.

The county’s 24/7 Program, which monitors convicted felons who aren’t incarcerated, included 123 individuals and generated about $8,600 for the county. Another $3,600 in secure continuous remote alcohol monitor (SCRAM) fees were sent to the Unified Judicial System.

Howell said the CCDC was without air conditioning on Monday when Watertown’s high temperature hit 90 degrees. The CCDC is undergoing a full renovation of its HVAC system.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reviewed the courthouse’s security procedures and, according to Howell, said it should be a model for other counties, although a full report has not yet been received.

In other actions, the commissioners:

Approved a contract with Multi Business Solutions of Fergus Falls, Minnesota to provide human resources to the county. MBS’s Natalie Remund will continue in her role as human resources director at a monthly cost of $3,700 to the county.

Authorized Chairman Randy Schweer to sign an annual Women Infants Children contract with the S.D. Department of Health. The county will receive $59,500, based on the state’s $8.11 per hour rate and the number of hours previously used by the county.

Because Gov. Kristi Noem has declared that Friday, July 5 is a state holiday, all county offices and the courthouse will be closed July 4-5.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Codington County recount will examine certain races