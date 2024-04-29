Recount shows North Dakota Republicans rejected carbon resolution

Delegates attend the 2024 NDGOP Convention at Sanford Health Athletic Complex in Fargo on April 5, 2024. (Michael Achterling/North Dakota Monitor)

A recount shows a resolution to object to the use of eminent domain for carbon capture pipelines fell two votes short of the two-thirds majority needed to be adopted by the Republican Party of North Dakota.

A resolution backing the rights of property owners on the controversial carbon pipeline issue had been approved on a split vote by the party’s State Committee and put up for a vote at the NDGOP convention.

Results released from the convention showed that resolution had passed along with 13 other policy resolutions. But questions arose about the tallying of the votes and a recount was conducted Sunday on two measures that had narrowly passed – the carbon pipeline resolution and a resolution supporting the elimination of property taxes.

The recount showed the carbon resolution did not meet the two-thirds majority vote needed for adoption, getting 816 votes in favor, two short of the 818 needed. The result did not change for the property tax resolution, passing by 16 votes.

In a release, the party said the recount “revealed that minor tallying errors were made at the convention.”

“Finding these errors allowed us to address flaws in the process used for voting on resolutions at the convention,” Sandi Sanford, chair of the NDGOP said in the release.

Attendees at the convention by paper ballot, with the vote on resolutions being taken near the end of the convention.

NDGOP Executive Director Andrew Nyhus said some people filled out the resolution ballot before the vote was called and those votes could not be counted.

A review of the balloting was conducted by members of the party’s Executive Committee including Sanford and Secretary Andrew Bornemann and two staff people from the State Auditor’s Office using their personal time.

State Sen. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, who has been a vocal opponent of carbon pipelines, said he contributed much of the wording on the carbon pipeline resolution that passed the Resolutions Committee. It was then approved by the State Committee.

The resolution said, “Corporations within the energy sector are capitalizing on the false premise of a looming climate apocalypse by introducing CCS (carbon capture and storage) projects into North Dakota” and “eminent domain is being considered to acquire the necessary land for the pipeline.”

Eminent domain is a legal process that can force landowners to provide right-of-way for a project that is deemed to have public benefit. Landowners would be compensated if a court rules eminent domain can be used.

The resolution did not name specific pipeline projects. The North Dakota Public Service Commission is conducting hearings on the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline.

Summit has said it is trying to avoid using eminent domain in North Dakota, though it has done so in South Dakota.

Summit proposes to build a pipeline connecting 57 ethanol plants in five states to underground storage sites in North Dakota. It would have about 353 miles of pipeline in North Dakota.

