Recount requested in CA's District 16 Congressional race
A recount has been requested in that Silicon Valley congressional primary race that ended in a tie for second place.
A recount has been requested in that Silicon Valley congressional primary race that ended in a tie for second place.
With a few new tricks in his arsenal, Rodón delivered with 6 scoreless innings against the Marlins.
After a 2-2 draw in regulation, the USWNT beat Canada on penalties for the SheBelieves Cup title.
Real Madrid 3, Manchester City 3. Arsenal 2, Bayern Munich 2. But should Arsenal have had a chance for a third in stoppage time? On a topsy-turvy Champions League night, replays gave conflicting answers.
Dan Devine and Ben Golliver talk their way through some of the NBA’s year-end awards and explain why they have anxiety about voting.
Rubbermaid, Pyrex and Ziploc top our list — set yourself up for success with high-performing glass, plastic and stainless steel storage for leftovers, meal prep and more.
Formula E has killed off its latest junior series just days before the first scheduled race. Reports suggest the cancellation was due to issues with an investor.
Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray is the latest to suffer an injury to his elbow. He was placed on the injured list due to a flexor tendon strain in his right forearm.
Down to just $10, these doodads have helped more than 16,000 satisfied shoppers keep their floor coverings in place.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
In February, Demis Hassabis, the CEO of Google's DeepMind AI research lab, warned that throwing increasing amounts of compute at the types of AI algorithms in wide use today could lead to diminishing returns. Getting to the "next level" of AI, as it were, Hassabis said, will instead require fundamental research breakthroughs that yield viable alternatives to today's entrenched approaches. Ex-Tesla engineer George Morgan agrees.
Fans say quick touch-ups are easy and cheap with these pro-quality shears: 'I save tons of money on cuts.'
What does Baltimore need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
The laws governing artificial intelligence are increasingly different depending on where you are in the US, a mounting source of confusion for businesses racing to capitalize on the rise of AI.
At the ongoing Google Cloud Next conference in Las Vegas, the company has revealed the Gemini-powered chatbots its partners are working on, some of which you could end up interacting with.
The biggest news stories this morning: Google’s long-awaited Find My Device network launches today, Nintendo’s Wii U and 3DS online servers are gone, Play Tekken, get free Chipotle.
Google’s Cloud Next 2024 event takes place in Las Vegas through Thursday, and that means lots of new cloud-focused news on everything from Gemini, Google’s AI-powered chatbot, to AI to devops and security. Last year's event was the first in-person Cloud Next since 2019, and Google took to the stage to show off its ongoing dedication to AI with its Duet AI for Gmail and many other debuts, expansion of generative AI to its security product line in addition to other enterprise-focused updates and debuts. Don’t have time to watch the full archive of Google's keynote event?
Wells Fargo sees the S&P 500 rising another 6% this year to 5,535 as investors embrace higher valuations for the benchmark average.
In order to make sense of Trump's often-overlapping election and court dates, we’ve put together a comprehensive timeline that is constantly being updated.
Here's why you need a primary care doctor, even if you seek out a specialist for your medical issues.
This mini welder is like an industrial adhesive on steroids. Over 5,000 shoppers say it repairs in seconds.