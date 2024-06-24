Records: UT lays off marketing and communications staffers in reorganization

The communications job cuts come after heightened attention over the University of Texas' compliance with Senate Bill 17, the state's law opposing diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as the university's response to pro-Palestinian protests on campus in April.

The University of Texas laid off 20 people in its University Marketing and Communications Office this month, potentially marking a shift in the school's public relations strategy amid several crises on campus over the spring semester, according to documents obtained by the American-Statesman.

The layoffs, which amount to about a quarter of the office, included eight university marketing employees, three campus communications staff members responsible for communicating with employees and students, and seven university communications workers who broadcast to the public, according to university records. The layoffs were announced June 3 and are effective Aug. 31.

The layoffs included the university's issues and crisis communications team, leaving media inquiries about university crises to one individual, according to a list of positions.

Sixteen positions in total were eliminated, and four people were removed from theirs "in the best interests for the future organization," according to the employee layoff letters obtained by the Statesman.

"Due to changing priorities for the University, University Marketing and Communications has restructured in order to narrow strategic focus and improve efficiency," said the letters, signed by Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Emily Reagan.

Reagan told staffers there would be a national search for a new vice president and she would step into a new position, according to a document obtained by KUT, which first reported the layoffs.

The communications job cuts come after heightened attention on UT over the school's compliance with Senate Bill 17, the state's law opposing diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as the university's response to pro-Palestinian protests on campus in April.

In April, UT laid off about 60 employees in former DEI-related jobs as part of the school's compliance with SB 17. Later that month, the university was again in the spotlight for its police response to two pro-Palestinian protests on campus, in which more than 130 people were arrested.

More than 600 faculty members signed a letter of no confidence in President Jay Hartzell after the initial April 24 protest, citing the police response to the demonstration as well as the DEI-related terminations.

Two top marketing and communications division leaders lost their jobs in the communications reorganization as well. Five people in digital strategy within UT marketing were laid off, as was a staff member in admissions marketing, employee communications and project management, social media and media relations.

This is the latest department UT has reorganized this year. On April 2, it laid off 10 people in the Office of Student Affairs and as well as 49 staff members who had worked in DEI-related positions at UT before Jan. 1, when SB 17 went into effect. The Division of Campus and Community Engagement was also closed that day.

"We are adapting our structure to meet constantly changing needs," UT spokesperson Mike Rosen said in a statement about the marketing and communications layoffs.

Rosen did not answer questions about how university communications will change moving forward.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: University of Texas lays off quarter of marketing, communications staff