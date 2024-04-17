Records: Uptown security guard accused of sexually assaulting impaired woman

A security guard in Uptown Charlotte is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was impaired, arrest records show.

On Sunday, she told police she had been sexually assaulted by 47-year-old Jeffery Carson, according to the arrest sheet. She said she first met Carson Saturday night when he was working as a security guard at a business on West Fifth Street, not far from the Historic Elmwood Pinewood Cemetery.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s disheartening’: Police search for suspect after home break-in, sexual assault

The woman told police she “became incapacitated” in that area and remembered being in Carson’s car, saying it looked like a police car and had a laptop and emergency equipment.

According to the arrest sheet, the woman said Carson had been on top of her at one point and penetrated her. She said she was so incapacitated that she could not stop it from happening, and said she didn’t and couldn’t consent to Carson.

A security guard in Uptown Charlotte is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was impaired, arrest records show. On Sunday, she told police she had been sexually assaulted by 47-year-old Jeffery Carson, according to the arrest sheet.

Police interviewed Carson, who said the woman seemed to be drunk and lost at the end of the night.

According to Carson, the victim agreed to get in his car and he drove her around. He said while they were driving, the victim appeared to be so drunk that she locked herself out of her phone and couldn’t tell him where she was supposed to be going.

Carson said at some point, he stopped the car in a parking deck on Summit Avenue in South End after the the woman climbed into his backseat. Police said he told them he performed a sex act on her inside his car.

ALSO READ: Lyft driver accused of picking up 2 teens, sexually assaulting 1, CMPD says

It’s not clear why Carson allegedly drove from Uptown to South End, but it took Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz about 8 minutes to complete the 1.6-mile drive.

The arrest sheet says Carson told them several times that the victim was too drunk to drive and was incapacitated, and was at the point that a reasonable person would consider her helpless. Because he admitted to the sex act, police arrested him for second-degree forcible sexual offense.

Sáenz learned Carson has been terminated from Precision Security and Special Police, which is where he worked. They said they terminated Carson after his arrest but they insist he was not on duty when the alleged incident took place. They also maintain the alleged assault did not take place in one of their patrol cars.

“On Monday April 15th, we were informed by CMPD of a pending investigation on a security officer,” their statement reads. “The alleged incident took place while the officer was off-duty and not in a company patrol vehicle. Precision Security and Special Police fully cooperated and assisted CMPD with their investigation. Upon his arrest Mr. Carson was terminated. Precision will continue to cooperate with CMPD and any further questions should be directed to them.”

(WATCH BELOW: Records: Charlotte attorney accused of faking seizure, assaulting employee)