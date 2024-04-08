Records: Tallahassee man says he 'snapped' after allegedly beating, stabbing roommate

A local man was arrested after allegedly beating and stabbing his roommate almost to death after he had "had enough" of his roommate calling him homophobic slurs during an argument and "snapped," police said.

Alexander Christian, 37, was arrested Sunday on a charge of attempted homicide. He is being held in the Leon County Detention Facility without bail, court records show.

When Tallahassee police arrived at the home in south Tallahassee, they found Christian's roommate face down on a bed, unable to move, "with significant blood on the back of his neck and bed consistent with being stabbed and beaten," according to records.

Christian told police that his roommate had been calling him derogatory names for months and Saturday night he finally "snapped," according to court records. He went to the kitchen, grabbed a frying pan and came back to the bedroom they both shared, hitting him 10 times.

Christian "believed (the victim) had lost consciousness at this point," records say. "He then threw the skillet, left the bedroom once more and retrieved a butter knife from the kitchen."

He stabbed his roommate four times in the head, supposedly aiming for his eye "but missed said eye," according to court records. He told police he intended to kill the victim but was stopped by another roommate.

The third roommate said he "heard a commotion," and when he walked into the room, he saw Christian hitting the victim with the frying pan.

According to court records, the victim confirmed Christian's story with police as he was being carted to the ambulance and said he wanted to press charges.

