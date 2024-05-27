Records: Second arrest made in deadly shooting of teen in east Charlotte
A second arrest has been made after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in east Charlotte last month.
On April 12, 17-year-old Kaleb Brown was found shot in the backyard of a home on Boswell Road. Brown died at the scene, according to police.
On April 24, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced they arrested another 17-year-old. The teen was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to police.
Last week, police announced 18-year-old Terrance Cordell McKnight Jr. was also wanted in this case.
Channel 9 found court records Monday that show McKnight was arrested Friday. He was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
No further information was released.
