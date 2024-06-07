Records: Michigan State Police Flint post scandal resulted in abandoned criminal charges

LANSING — Last fall, the longtime cleric for the Michigan State Police Flint post wanted to do a "ride along" with a trooper there.

Having a civilian join a police officer for a shift in a patrol car is a common police public relations exercise, providing a chance to demonstrate the vast range of skills needed to respond to a wide variety of calls.

But this time, an unusual problem emerged, records the Free Press obtained under Michigan's Freedom of Information Act show. So pervasive and damaging were a series of internal affairs investigations at the post, some of them related to a rigged promotions scandal, that the cleric was having difficulty finding a "road worthy" trooper who local prosecutors considered truthful enough to make a felony arrest that would stand up in court.

Though both the MSP and the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office have downplayed any impact on public safety, this much is clear from the records: The Flint post commander, 1st Lt. Yvonne Brantley, who retired in disgrace Jan. 22, had let it be known she thought several troopers had falsely snitched on a favored sergeant of hers during an internal affairs investigation. Word of the troopers' alleged untruthfulness got back to the prosecutor's office, which denied warrant requests from at least 12 troopers at the post.

Some impacted troopers feared their careers were over. All were moved out of Genesee County to work in neighboring Shiawassee County until the situation was resolved. MSP investigators ultimately determined the troopers had told the truth about the sergeant, Jared Chiros, who ultimately resigned, and instructed the prosecutor to remove the troopers from any list of officers deemed too unreliable to testify in court. But, in the meantime, an unknown number of felony warrant requests were rejected by the Genesee prosecutor, over a period that lasted more than a month, and were apparently never resubmitted by the Michigan State Police.

On Aug. 8, an unidentified trooper submitted a warrant request to the Genesee prosecutor and on Aug. 11 the prosecutor's office advised him the warrant was denied, pending further investigation, due to a "Brady/Giglio issue," according to a Nov. 22 internal affairs report obtained through FOIA.

"Brady-Giglio" references two U.S. Supreme Court Cases related to prosecutors' responsibility to turn over potentially exculpatory evidence to defendants, as well as certain information that could be used to impeach prosecution witnesses, such as police officers. Officers found to have been untruthful in prior sworn testimony or internal affairs investigations can find themselves on a prosecutor's "Brady-Giglio list," which can be a career-ender because it essentially means they can't be called to testify in support of a criminal charge they investigated.

The trooper who learned of his warrant denial in August went to Lt. Thomas Dhooghe, who, at that time, was an assistant post commander in Flint. Dhooghe determined 11 other members "had received similar warrant request denials," according to the internal affairs report. All 12 troopers were moved to Shiawassee County, which is also patrolled by the Flint post, until the situation was resolved, in September.

So in late August or early September, when the MSP cleric, whose name was redacted, wanted to go on a ride along with a trooper, "he was finding it hard to find a trooper who was not on the Brady-Giglio list," one of the internal affairs reports said.

Both Shanon Banner, a spokeswoman for the MSP, and David Leyton, the Genesee County prosecuting attorney, told the Free Press on Thursday they don't know how many warrant requests were rejected over the Brady-Giglio concerns.

Whatever the number was, "my understanding is that none of the warrants have been resubmitted," Leyton told the Free Press.

On Sept. 9, an unidentified trooper emailed his supervisor to say he had learned that morning one of his warrant requests had been rejected by the Genesee prosecutor's office, due to Brady-Giglio concerns.

"I woke up to this lovely email which sounds like I'm being accused of purposely making illegal arrests when I had no clue I was on this Brady list," wrote the trooper, whose name was redacted. "I'm at a loss for words," and "at this point I do not know how to go about working anymore."

Though the Genesee prosecutor never received a list of unreliable troopers from the MSP Flint post, officials there felt it was necessary to create their own list, based on what they had heard out of Flint, according to an internal affairs report. Genesee Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Tamara Phillips "confirmed her office made the decision to deny all warrant requests authored by troopers who were associates of Sgt. Chiros," said the report.

That situation apparently continued until about Sept. 14, when MSP Capt. Thomas Deasy wrote to the Genesee prosecutor's office, "in an attempt to clear up any misconceptions," saying that the investigators had no evidence or belief that any of the implicated troopers had been untruthful during the internal affairs investigations of Chiros or anyone else.

Leyton was interviewed by internal affairs and said Brantley may have contacted someone in his office but did not contact him. Instead, his office "heard through the grapevine" there may be Brady-Giglio concerns with certain troopers, he said.

"Prosecutor Leyton did not recall where the list of names originated but assumed a list was provided by someone," the report said. "He was aware troopers on the list had their warrant requests denied by his office." Phillips, the chief assistant prosecuting attorney, said her office had to assume the rumors they were hearing were true because "they were not getting any answers" from the Flint post of the MSP.

She said Brantley never contacted her directly about the list, but several witnesses who were interviewed said they heard — or heard about — Brantley referring to specific troopers at the Flint post as liars. Brantley had been rigging promotion exams by giving select candidates, including Chiros, the answers in advance, and was reportedly unhappy with troopers who truthfully cooperated with an unrelated internal affairs investigation involving Chiros, records show.

Among the records provided through FOIA was a September warrant request, for charges including assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer and felon in possession of a firearm, that was apparently rejected by the Genesee prosecutor's office. The name of the suspect and even the case number were redacted in the record provided by the MSP through FOIA.

The Free Press reached out to Leyton about the Brady-Giglio issue in April. At that time, Leyton said no troopers had been improperly placed on the Brady-Giglio list as a result of alleged misconduct by Brantley.

Leyton stood by that statement on Thursday.

"There’s a big difference between placing an officer on the Brady/Giglio list and temporarily denying a warrant while awaiting further information from MSP as to whether an officer was involved in an internal investigation and what that investigation revealed," he said in an email.

The Free Press reached out Thursday to Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner to ask whether he had been made aware of the Brady-Giglio concerns in August and September. He could not be reached.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Records: MSP Flint post scandal resulted in abandoned criminal charges