Records: Collier JROTC educator fired for inappropriate sexual behavior towards students

A Collier County Public Schools employee was fired and banned from school grounds two weeks ago after allegations of sexual misconduct toward five students came to light.

Rey Guzman, 49, was a JROTC instructor at Palmetto Ridge High School until April 25. He had worked at the school for less than one year.

On April 25, the school district and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office investigated Guzman for inappropriate comments of a sexual nature toward several female students, as well as asking at least one out on a date.

Collier County Public School District provided copies of records of the investigation into Guzman's conduct and other records, as did the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Students told district staff and law enforcement that Guzman had been inappropriate with them since September, touching them on the shoulders or thighs, and speaking explicitly to them about their bodies or sex lives, records show.

Guzman also frequently discussed his sex life, according to student accounts.

Collier County Sheriff's Office media representative Adam Fisher said the office has concluded its investigation, and Guzman will not face criminal charges.

Guzman declined to speak with The News-Press / Naples Daily News, and directed a reporter to Fort Myers criminal defense attorney firm Cantor & Cantor for comment on his conduct and firing. The lawyer didn't immediately reply.

One girl, in a handwritten statement, explained that Guzman seemingly-jokingly told her she had “no (behind),” and told her she needed to “fix three things: the face, the body and the way you walk.” Guzman bragged about his sexual experience, citing many partners.

This student went on to state that Guzman asked her out for a drink, but told her she couldn’t tell anyone because “people would find it wrong and weird” so she should “keep (her) mouth shut.”

A second girl described frequent verbal sexual harassment in her handwritten statement: too-frank comments about student’s potential sex lives or sex toys. She recounted that he told her in front of others, in Spanish, that she needed to get better at sit-ups if she wanted to have a sex life.

Another time, she said, he asked her to bring him a pen and when she did so, he replied with an obscene remark.

She said he would often frequently comment on other students’ smell, or whisper comments in their ears about their bodies.

A third student told investigators that Guzman would only shut the door to his office when he had female students with him.

A fourth said Guzman would sometimes walk up behind her and massage her neck and shoulders. She added that Guzman asked her out, as well, and when he found out she had turned 18, told her she was “legal now.” That remark was corroborated by another student. Both said they found it sexual in nature.

A fifth said Guzman told her another student would be good in bed because she was “crazy.” She, too, was often subject to inappropriate caresses from Guzman on her hair, back and legs. Once, she told investigators, Guzman’s hand got very close to her crotch, and he did touch her butt at one point – but she wasn’t sure if it had been an accident or not.

One student expressed that it took her a long time to realize what Guzman was doing.

“I didn’t see anything wrong until other (students) started telling me they felt the same way I felt,” she wrote in her statement. “I am a very open-minded person who loves to talk and be friends with everyone … so I didn’t see the inappropriate jokes and touching (as) bad. I saw it purely until I started connecting the dots that what First Sergeant Guzman was doing was wrong.”

Pursuant to the April 24 investigation, Guzman was summarily fired and banned from the property. The district also submitted his name to the Florida Department of Education Disqualification List, which bans him from applying to or working at a public school or private schools that participate in state scholarship programs. It is a third-degree felony if he knowingly violates that ban.

The News-Press /Naples Daily News examined Guzman's personnel file, in addition to the investigative documents provided by the district and law enforcement.

On his initial job application with the district, written last July, Guzman wrote he would “treat all students with dignity and respect,” and would create a climate of trust by “lead(ing) by example.”

He cited his high morals and ethics as a reason to hire him.

Kate Cimini is an investigative journalist covering Florida. Share your story at kcimini@gannett.com or call her at 239-207-9369.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Records: Palmetto High educator fired for sexual behavior towards kids