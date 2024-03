https://www.orlandosentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/7AM-WX-UPDATE-FOR-SENTINEL-19.mp4

Southwest winds and record heat is forecast in Central Florida on Saturday, Spectrum News 13 meteorologist Zach Covey said.

Over a 41 record of highs and lows are to be set in the area, Covey said. Added humidity will make temperatures feel warmer.

The high today will be 88 degrees and the low will be 72 degrees.