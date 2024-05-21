A record-setting year for West Holmes FFA members with top showing at state convention

The West Holmes vocational agriculture program has enjoyed a record-setting year, with 16 students earning state degrees at the 96th Ohio Future Farmers of America Convention earlier this month in Columbus.

Several more earned individual awards for projects, which vocational agriculture teacher/FFA adviser Jaime Chenevey attributes to the hard work and dedication of the kids in the program.

"This is a testament to the kids because of the work they are doing," Chenevey said. "They have to have a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE), which is any job in the agricultural industry or raising animals. They have to keep records and through that job they have to earn or invest roughly $3,000 during their career."

The students can begin the SAEs as early as their freshman year, but cannot apply for a state degree until their junior year. Of the 16 recipients, 14 were juniors and two were seniors.

West Holmes vocational agriculture instructor/FFA adviser Jaime Chenevey looks over the gift she received from FFA students as Garrett Fowler looks on at the West Holmes FFA banquet.

"Record-keeping is something I harp on with the kids, which helps," she said. "They are set up for success to earn a degree if they meet the other requirements. They just have to make sure they meet the check boxes and requirements along those lines."

Students also most compete in two contests, have 25 hours of community service, maintain a 3.0 GPA, with 93% attendance rate, as well as doing eight activities above the chapter level. There are financial and activities requirements.

"I structure things to try and get them set up to have all the things they need, so as long as they have a solid SAE, then they'll achieve that degree," she said. "This bunch of juniors and seniors are kids that are pretty involved in agriculture. They are a good bunch of kids who are putting in the work."

She noted of the 13 graduating seniors in the FFA program, 12 have state degrees, and of the 15 juniors, 12 have state degrees.

West Holmes, Hiland and Loudonville FFA honored

Garrett Houin reacts after being named the first place winner for his environment science project at the state FFA convention in Columbus.

The 16 West Holmes students, along with a Loudonville student, AJ Bell, who lives in Holmes County, and two Hiland students, Cheyanne Mackey and Phinehas Johnson, were recognized by the Holmes County commissioners with a proclamation for earning the state degrees.

West Holmes FFA members earning the degrees are Gabe Verbukh, Ian Barr, Garrett Fowler, Keith Hawkins, Colby Long, Casey Ogi, Madison Pearce Lafferty, Alex Pringle, Torrie Savage, Andi Schuch, Jenna Sheldon, Miley Snow, Alexa Tate, Quentin Vehrs, Gabby Yates and Tyler Zimmerly.

"We couldn't have these amounts of state degrees without the leadership of our FFA teachers," said Misty Burns, human resources coordinator for Holmes County and proud mother of Bell. "The teachers at Loudonville, West Holmes and Hiland mean a lot to these students and their families."

Commissioner Ray Eyler noted the instructor the students have makes a big difference, getting young people into the programs and working with them.

Community support provides a huge advantage

"The Holmes County community and the buyers at the Holmes County Fair that support these kids are absolutely fantastic, and my kids definitely reap the benefits," Chenevey said. "Our kids are working in a lot of different places, with huge diversity, from traditional farm kids working at livestock operations to a custom drone application business, a tree farm, one has her own photography business, others are training horses and three are working in a lumber mill."

Eight members of the West Holmes FFA display their awards at the West Holmes FFA banquet. The winners are Derek Miller, lleft, Maren Drzazga, Tyler Zimmerly, Laina Croskey, John Maloney, Garrett Houin, Ian Barr and Bree Pringle.

West Holmes had nine state finalists in the proficiency awards, with one state winner. Garrett Houin placed first in the state for his environmental science project, while Laina Croskey placed second in ag services, Barr was second in equine entrepreneurship and Zimmerly placed second in forestry.

Chenevey said when she can connect what the students are learning in class to activities they are doing in FFA to the things they are doing with the SAE projects, that is when their best learning is going to occur.

When the students start getting state degree applications ready in January, Chenevey averages about six hours a night after school and eight-12 hours on weekends working with the kids on books and applications.

Giving credit where it is due

"As a whole, our success comes from Chen's help, especially when it comes to proficiencies, what we're doing with our animals and our record-keeping," Barr said. "She sits down with each kid and takes the time to help us. She spent about four hours with me, and I also spent lots of time on my own."

That was a familiar response from all of the students, who shared high praise for the extra time and energy their ag instructor provided.

"Our success is mainly due to Chen because she is always hounding us to get things done and pushing us to do more," Fowler said. "Sometimes we don't like that, but in reality, that's really what causes our success. She is always pushing us to do better, do more. I probably wouldn't do all the things I do without Chen pushing me."

Incoming President of FFA Andi Schuch, a junior, also credits Chenevey for the group's success.

"She really pushes us to be the best we can be," Schuch said. "She motivates us to go for bigger and better things, and if we get stuck along the way, she helps us out to make sure we have what we need to be successful."

Junior class is ag driven

"I would say our grade is driven. We have a focus on ag, and are really interested in ag careers down the line," Barr said. "Between working on other peoples' farms and family farms, there's just a lot of involvement in our chapter."

Barr, a junior, noted he isn't sure where his ag future will take him, but his love for horses and making that a part of his life down the road is part of the plan. He also recognizes the importance of keeping his books and staying organized.

"A lot of us have agricultural backgrounds, and our group has always been super involved," Fowler said. "Many of us have older siblings, and we're just following in their footsteps."

Fowler, another junior, sees himself doing something business related in the ag industry down the line.

"My family background has definitely given me a better understanding of other agricultural opportunities, and has led me to joining FFA and wanting to be involved in agriculture," Schuch said. "And, I'm not scared to try new things in the program. That's also been helpful."

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: West Holmes FFA garners 16 state degrees at convention in Columbus