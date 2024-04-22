Record rain fell in Dallas-Fort Worth over the weekend. Here’s when to expect more storms

After record breaking rainfall soaked North Texas this weekend, temperatures are expected to warm up beginning on Monday. Humidity from the Gulf of Mexico is being pushed by powerful southerly winds, bringing temperatures to the 80’s midweek and more rain.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Steve Fano says the metroplex saw between two and four inches of rain on Saturday.

“Dallas Love Field had 4.22 inches, parts of Arlington had 3.8 and DFW airport had 2.34, a little less but it was a record for the day compared to 1.5 inches in 1942,” Fano said.

He said there’s currently a cold front hanging outside of North I-40 in Oklahoma, but it won’t drop down to the metroplex until the weekend.

“It’s gonna be a pretty weak front, but it will be enough to bring random thunderstorms back to the region.”

As the temperature rises, Fano said the unstable atmosphere increases the chance of rain and storms. He said the atmosphere becomes less stable anytime there is a rise in temperatures before a cold front.

The latest forecast shows that the next couple of days will be dry with a warming trend.

“There will be better chances of rain and thunderstorms Thursday night through Saturday and it does look like there’s potential for a strong storm Friday going into Saturday with that weather system.”

Fano said the rain this weekend isn’t going to be like this past Saturday.

“Some areas may rain more than others, but it’ll be a more typical springtime thunderstorm in the Friday, Saturday time period,” he said