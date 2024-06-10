Record number of high school students complete Basic Nurse Assistant training at Oakton

Over 80 high school students in the northern suburbs are ready to enter college or the workforce after receiving their Basic Nurse Assistant Training certificate from Oakton College on May 22.

Students from Maine East, Maine West and Maine South High School and Niles North and Niles West High School graduated from the nurse assistant program as part of Oakton College’s dual enrollment program with their high schools. Eighty-three students graduated, the biggest class size in the program’s history.

Students enrolled in the dual credit program received college credit from Oakton College during high school. Six graduates have committed to continuing their nursing studies at Oakton, according to a news release from the college.

According to the release, students who complete their associate in applied science degree in nursing at Oakton can begin practicing in nursing immediately. They are also eligible to transfer to a four-year college or university.

The nurse assistant dual credit program will expand to Evanston Township High School in the fall.

Students attending the Niles and Maine Township high schools live in Des Plaines, Park Ridge, Morton Grove, Niles, Skokie and Lincolnwood, as well as portions of Rosemont and Glenview, Harwood Heights, Norridge and Norwood Park Township.