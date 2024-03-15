Record Number of Chicago 60°+ Temps to Date; Gargantuan Snow Totals in Colorado
Thursday rainfall pushes monthly totals for both major observation sites to 2-4 times above normal through March 14th
The 3.20″ tally at Midway is already more than what typically falls in a FULL March—the entire month normally sees about 2.30″
